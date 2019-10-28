Rough seas and storm surges during high tide over the eastern coast of the UAE

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastwards by afternoon.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 15 - 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. The tropical Cyclone Kyarr category 4 is expected to intensify that will cause rough seas and storm surges during high tide over the eastern coast of the UAE starting tonight until Wednesday.