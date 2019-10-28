Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastwards by afternoon.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 15 - 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. The tropical Cyclone Kyarr category 4 is expected to intensify that will cause rough seas and storm surges during high tide over the eastern coast of the UAE starting tonight until Wednesday.
Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39 °C. And, the lowest will be between 20 and 25 °C.