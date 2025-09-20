Unstable weather ahead: Fog, dust and showers forecast for UAE

Foggy mornings, dusty afternoons and scattered showers expected across the UAE this week
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will see several days of unstable weather this week, with forecasters warning of humid mornings, fog, dust storms and scattered showers in parts of the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), conditions between September 20 and 24 will swing between clear and partly cloudy skies, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas, which may bring rain.
Morning humidity will be high in coastal and inland regions, increasing the risk of fog and light mist. Winds may also strengthen during the day, stirring up dust and making the sea occasionally rough.
Today, Saturday, began with morning fog in western areas before skies turned partly cloudy. By afternoon, convective clouds are expected to form in the east. Winds could reach up to 35 km/h, raising dust, though seas should stay relatively calm.
On Sunday, fog is more likely over coastal and inland areas. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance of showers in the east. Winds could pick up to 40 km/h, but seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with humid mornings, fog risk and partly cloudy skies. Winds may reach 35 km/h, causing blowing dust.
By Tuesday, temperatures will dip slightly, though morning fog may persist. Winds could again hit 40 km/h, making seas slightly to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf.
On Wednesday, fog or light mist is possible inland during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies with low clouds appearing in the north and east. North-westerly winds could reach 40 km/h, with seas turning moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
The NCM has urged motorists to take extra care during early-morning commutes, especially in fog-prone areas, and advised seafarers to monitor forecasts closely, as wave activity is expected to intensify midweek.
