UAE weather alert: Dense fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

Drivers cautioned as visibility dips across key regions until 8.30am on Friday
Dubai: Fog and low visibility have been reported in various parts of Abu Dhabi this morning, prompting warnings from both the Abu Dhabi Police and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent accidents.
The NCM has also issued a weather advisory, urging motorists to follow traffic regulations. The NCM noted that horizontal visibility might decrease further in some coastal and internal areas until 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025. This morning, fog was reported over Arjan, Al Hamra (Al Dhafrah region) and Habshan, Liwa, and Asab in Abu Dhabi.
Beyond the foggy conditions, the NCM's weather update indicates that conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy in general. Light to moderate winds, at a speed of 10-20 km/hr and reaching up to 30 km/hr at times, may cause blowing dust and sand, which is a particular concern for those with dust allergies.
Temperatures are expected to remain warm, with highs in the country ranging from 42 to 45°C. Coastal areas will see average temperatures between 36 and 45°C, while mountainous regions will be cooler, with temperatures between 30 and 36°C.
Humidity will be high, ranging from 70 to 90 per cent in internal areas and 55 to 70 per cent in mountainous regions. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and into Thursday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
