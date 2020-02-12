Fresh winds and strong at times over the sea

Dubai: UAE residents can expect some rainfall today (Wednesday) so always bring your raincoat or umbrella when going outdoors.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads when wet.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s dusty and relatively cold in general, and cloudy eastward, with a chance of rainfall by morning, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon.

We can expect some fresh, strong winds at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility with a speed of 30 – 45 km/hr, reaching 55 km/hr.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21 and 25 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 17 °C.