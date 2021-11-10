Are you going out for a drive today? Always drive slowly and carefully, due to slippery roads, as there is a chance of rainfall in some parts of the country.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), fair to partly cloudy and cloudy over scattered areas, rainfall especially over the island, some Northern and Western areas.
Temperatures will slightly decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 32 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 23 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 35 °C in Ras Al Khaimah Airport at 12.00 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.