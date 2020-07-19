Dubai: As UAE residents start their week, it is going to be a warm day with dusty conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking partly cloudy and hazy.
Low clouds will appear over the east coast during the morning with a chance of convective cloud formation southwards, like Abu Dhabi, by afternoon with a probability of some rainfall.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 37 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.