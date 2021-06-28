Dubai: UAE residents can expect hazy skies as dust is expected to blow across the Emirates with a chance of rain in the eastern and internal areas of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like in Fujairah, extending to the internal region such as parts of Abu Dhabi.
There is a chance of low clouds appearing at the east coast and rain by the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The NCM has issued warnings due to the dusty conditions.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average
Dubai is currently at 34 °C with dusty conditions.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.