Dubai: UAE residents can expect a slight drop in temperatures today accompanied by light rainfall, especially if you live near the beach.
According to the NCM, today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy across the UAE with a probability of light rainfall over some coastal areas and islands.
Light showers are expected in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Earlier this morning, residents of Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area experienced light rain.
The temperatures are expected to decrease slightly and they will be in the mid 20s to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 81 per cent across the UAE.
The winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea are expected to be generally calm.