Dubai: Drivers must take precautions on the road as it is a foggy morning for UAE residents especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a yellow and red weather alert in internal and coastal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai due to fog formation.
Foggy conditions were reported in Al Ain, Al Minhad area, over Abu Dhabi International Airport and Sweihan area.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and Thursday morning, and foggy and misty conditions are expected to return over some coastal and internal areas.
The relative humidity is currently at 87 per cent across the UAE.
As for the rest of the day, skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times northwards and eastwards, like in the emirate of Fujairah.
The temperatures are expected rise. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 23 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.