Dubai: If you are headed out today, don’t forget to grab your sweater as temperatures are expected to dip and light rain is predicted in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over the sea, islands and some western coastal areas, with a probability of light rainfall during daytime and a slight decrease in temperatures.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 20s on average. Chilly conditions are expected during daytime, getting colder at night, especially over internal and mountainous areas.
Dubai is currently at 18 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The lowest temperature recorded early morning at 6am today was 4.1 °C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
The relative humidity is currently at 60 per cent across the UAE.
This morning, residents of Abu Dhabi’s Dhafrah region woke up to foggy conditions and the NCM has issued an alert due to hindered visibility.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the sea will be moderately calm, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.