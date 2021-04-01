If you are travelling on the road early today, be extra careful as the weather bureau has issued a warning due to fog formation across the UAE.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with another increase in temperatures.
There is a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility and lacking at times over some internal and coastal areas especially Northward.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. There is fog over Al Shawamekh, Bani Yas, Al Haffar, Arjan in Abu Dhabi, and Al Barsha in Dubai.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
It is humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly winds becoming Northwesterly, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 33 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 41 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20 °C.