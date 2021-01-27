Going outdoors? Be on the lookout due to foggy weather conditions until 10.30am. Dense foggy weather continues to envelop Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and other parts of the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be foggy over the coastal and internal areas in the morning becoming fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain. There is fog formation in the early morning over Jebel Ali, Al Qudra Road, Saih Al Salem in Dubai. Motorists are advised to slow down to avoid collissions, leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you for safety and allow extra time to reach your destination.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with fog and mist formation over coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times over the sea with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 24 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 8 and 12 °C.