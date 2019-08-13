UAE residents can expect winds to cause dust to blow and high humidity on Tuesday

Dubai: As the Eid break comes to an end, weather conditions might be favourable for outdoor activities today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology’s daily weather forecast, UAE residents can expect cloudy conditions with a chance of rainfall in some parts of the country.

Cloud cover is expected to increase near Fujairah and Abu Dhabi so take precautions if you’re heading to these emirates.

Yesterday, some parts of the UAE received rainfall.

Light to moderate winds will be blowing at a speed of 18km/h to 28km/h today. According to the report, the Arabian Sea and Oman Gulf will be slightly rough.

Temperatures will go up to 45°C during the day.

Something to look out for is high levels of humidity across the emirates between 60 to 75 per cent.

This humidity can add a slight stuffiness to evening weather.