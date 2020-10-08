Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with a chance of fog formation at night.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times, with convective clouds forming eastwards and northwards by the afternoon, like in Fujairah.
As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected till early morning on friday, especially over coastal and internal areas.
This morning the NCM issued a yellow alert for drivers warning them about poor visibility on the roads due to fog formation in parts of the UAE. The conditions are expected to last till 9:30 am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.