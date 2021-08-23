According to the weather bureau, maximum temperature in the country will hit 46°C today

Dubai: Some parts of the UAE will see partly cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall. Eastern coastal regions of the country, around Fujairah, and southern parts of the country in Abu Dhabi are expected to see cloudy skies and moderate rainfall.

According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon."

The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported on Sunday night in Al Ain.

According to the weather bureau, maximum temperature in the country will hit 46°C on Monday.

In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 40 and 43°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 41 and 46°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32 and 37°C.

If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong over mountains and with clouds causing blowing dust and sand during daytime."

The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to increase by tonight and hit 80 to 85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country. The NCM said: "Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation."