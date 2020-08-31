1.1562001-3427556590
Cloudy weather in Dubai. Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
Dubai: UAE residents can expect another cloudy day, especially in the southern part of the country like Abu Dhabi.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking partly cloudy with a chance of convective cloud formation southwards

Late evening on August 27, residents of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah area experienced rainfall.

Along with the cloudy conditions, strong winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

The NCM has issued yellow and orange alerts due to the cloud formation and windy conditions in the southern part of the UAE.

Dubai is currently at 32 °C with mostly sunny skies.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be relatively calm and the Oman Sea is expected to be slightly rough.