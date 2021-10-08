Heading outdoors? Today, the weather across the UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy, during the day.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
According to the NCM, here's what the weather conditions are expected to be like during the weekend over some cities.
Today, temperatures tend to increase slightly over the internal areas during daytime . The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 42.5°C in Tawiyen (Fujairah) at 12:00pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36-41°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-26°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-38°C, and 26-32°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 85-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent and 75-85 per cent in the internal areas. . The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.