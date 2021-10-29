UAE residents can expect sunny, hazy, and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times."
Some low clouds will appear by morning Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation and rain.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
According to the NCM, here's what the weather conditions are expected to be like during the weekend over some cities.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33-36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 19-25°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-33°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 14.1°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al khaimah) at 12:45am
Humidity will be high at 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.