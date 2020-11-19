Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall in some parts of the country and strong winds are causing rough seas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair in general and partly cloudy to cloudy at times northwards and eastwards, like in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
There is a probability of light rain during the daytime and temperatures are expected to decrease slightly.
The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and Friday morning over some internal areas.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 22 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
Due to the winds, the sea is expected to be rough in the morning, becoming moderate by the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea is expected to be slightly rough to moderate.
The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to the rough conditions at sea.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.