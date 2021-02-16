Going outdoors? Beware of dense fog in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be foggy and hazy over some coastal and internal areas by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy at times.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over most of the coastal and some internal areas.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain. There is a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility and lacking at times over internal and coastal areas up to 11am.
There is fog over Yas Island and Abu Dhabi International Airport, and Jebel Ali, Al Warqa, Emirates Road in Dubai, and Al Rahmaniya, Al Suyoh, Al Gharayen in Sharjah.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20 Km/hr, reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 31 °C. And, the lowest will be between 10 and 14 °C.