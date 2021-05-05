Heavy to moderate rain hit parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, convective clouds were monitored over the eastern regions. An NCM spokesperson told Gulf News that cloud seeding flights were dispatched, after convective clouds associated with rainfall were monitored, to enhance rainfall in the region.
The NCM has also issued a safety warning, urging people to stay away from wadis or valleys that are prone to flash floods during rains.
Strong winds and dust storms were reported in some parts of the UAE on Wednesday afternoon, including parts of Dubai and Sharjah.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds at the speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
The NCM also said that a "decrease in temperatures", is expected across the UAE today.