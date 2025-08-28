NCM forecasts dusty winds and possible rain across eastern and southern regions
Dubai: Skies remained sunny but dusty across Dubai this afternoon as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported shifting weather patterns across the UAE.
The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 23.1°C, registered at Al Heben Mountain in Fujairah at 6:15am.
The NCM has issued a weather alert for parts of Al Ain, warning of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall until 8pm today. These types of clouds can lead to sudden showers, strong winds, and reduced visibility in localized areas.
Looking ahead, Friday’s weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of convective clouds forming eastward and southward, bringing light rainfall in some regions.
Humidity levels are forecast to increase by Friday night into Saturday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas, raising the chance of fog or mist development.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, with occasional gusts up to 40 km/h near cloud activity. These may stir up blowing dust and sand, particularly in exposed areas.
Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain slight, posing minimal risk to marine activity.
The NCM will continue to provide daily updates on temperatures and changing weather conditions across all major UAE cities.
