GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather alert: Convective rainy clouds over Al Ain today, fog likely this weekend

NCM forecasts dusty winds and possible rain across eastern and southern regions

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
The NCM has issued a weather alert for parts of Al Ain, warning of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall until 8pm today.
The NCM has issued a weather alert for parts of Al Ain, warning of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall until 8pm today.
Twitter

Dubai: Skies remained sunny but dusty across Dubai this afternoon as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported shifting weather patterns across the UAE.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 23.1°C, registered at Al Heben Mountain in Fujairah at 6:15am.

The NCM has issued a weather alert for parts of Al Ain, warning of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall until 8pm today. These types of clouds can lead to sudden showers, strong winds, and reduced visibility in localized areas.

Weekend weather outlook

Looking ahead, Friday’s weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of convective clouds forming eastward and southward, bringing light rainfall in some regions.

Humidity levels are forecast to increase by Friday night into Saturday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas, raising the chance of fog or mist development.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, with occasional gusts up to 40 km/h near cloud activity. These may stir up blowing dust and sand, particularly in exposed areas.

Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain slight, posing minimal risk to marine activity.

The NCM will continue to provide daily updates on temperatures and changing weather conditions across all major UAE cities.

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. “I’m proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed,” he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. “From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity,” he added. “In every story I tell,” Manuel says, “my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us.” Manuel’s impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he’s been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts rain chances and shifting winds across eastern and southern UAE regions.

UAE: Dust storm hits Al Dhafra, rain likely tomorrow

2m read
Convective rainy clouds and strong winds prompt UAE weather warning from NCM

Rain, dust storms, winds up to 50 km/h expected today

2m read
UAE's NCM conducted cloud seeding operations enhance rainfall in the region.

Cloud seeding: How the UAE is boosting its rainfall

3m read
UAE weather: Heavy rain reported over parts of Al Ain

UAE weather: Heavy rain reported over parts of Al Ain

2m read