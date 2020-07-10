Weather will be mostly sunny across the UAE today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is expected to be “Partly cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds formation East and Southward by afternoon.”
Residents can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45- 49°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 29-33°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.