UAE temperatures expected to dip over the weekend

Cooler days ahead as drizzles expected in certain areas
January 14 kicked off cool enough, with temperatures dipping overnight to a nippy 5.2-degree Celsius in Al Ain’s Raknah at 6.30am, the National Centre of Meteorology reported.
And while the UAE saw some temperature fluctuations and mist formation in some areas, it remained a fairly clear day. As Gulf News reported earlier, NCM has explained the changing temperatures to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, along with a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
By 1.30pm, Badaa Dafassa fielded what would be the highest temperature of the day – 30.1-degrees.
The winds have been between mild and moderate today.
Tomorrow, January 15, the authorities expect to see a tumble in temperatures, and some coastal and northern areas seeing a sprinkling of rain. The wind is expected to pick up speed, causing some dust disturbance and as a result, reducing visibility in some areas.
Friday and Saturday are also expected to see a drop in temperatures before things steady on Sunday. The seas during this period are forecast to be rough.
