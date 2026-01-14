GOLD/FOREX
UAE temperatures expected to dip over the weekend

Cooler days ahead as drizzles expected in certain areas

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai skyline 2025
Dubai skyline 2025
WAM

January 14 kicked off cool enough, with temperatures dipping overnight to a nippy 5.2-degree Celsius in Al Ain’s Raknah at 6.30am, the National Centre of Meteorology reported.

And while the UAE saw some temperature fluctuations and mist formation in some areas, it remained a fairly clear day. As Gulf News reported earlier, NCM has explained the changing temperatures to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, along with a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

By 1.30pm, Badaa Dafassa fielded what would be the highest temperature of the day – 30.1-degrees.

The winds have been between mild and moderate today.

Tomorrow, January 15, the authorities expect to see a tumble in temperatures, and some coastal and northern areas seeing a sprinkling of rain. The wind is expected to pick up speed, causing some dust disturbance and as a result, reducing visibility in some areas.

Friday and Saturday are also expected to see a drop in temperatures before things steady on Sunday. The seas during this period are forecast to be rough.

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
