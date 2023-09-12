Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast, some rain-bearing clouds will form eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 35°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 23.5°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 46.4°C in Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 4.15pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Western coastal with a probability of fog or mist formation. Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime. Winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction will be at a speed 10 – 25 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.