Dubai: If you are heading out, be prepared for a hot and dusty Wednesday with rainfall in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, with some clouds associated with rain over the eastern region by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C.
Dubai is currently at 32°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be slightly rough.