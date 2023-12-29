Dubai: Residents in the UAE woke up to a foggy morning today. If you are heading out early, beware of low visibility on roads due to fog. This early morning, fog was reported over Al Wiqan – Al Qou Road in Al Ain, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road from Hamim Al Nouf, Abu Dhabi to Al Ain Truck Road. Also, fog was reported over Al Minhad Road in Dubai. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow fog alerts that states: “There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 10am today.”
According to the weather bureau, it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 23 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 15 to 20°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 9.9°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 7.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 29.1°C in Hatta, Dubai at 1pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Humidity will be high at 65-90 per cent in the coastal and islands and 70-90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening westward at the speed 10 – 20 reaching 30km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.