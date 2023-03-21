Dubai: It’s a sunny day in Dubai with partly cloudy skies, the MET office has confirmed that rainfall is expected in some parts of the country today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied by rainy convective clouds over scattered areas of the country especially Northern and Eastern areas. Expect another increase in temperatures during daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 32 and 37°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 30 to 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 19 to 25°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 11.2°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 36.5°C in Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 1.45pm.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly to Northeasterly and Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman sea.