Dubai: UAE residents will enjoy a drop in temperatures and cloudy, rainy conditions on Sunday, July 10, as the Eid Al Adha weekend continues.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy across the Emirates. Convective clouds over eastern and southern areas such as Fujairah and Abu Dhabi are also expected to form and heavy rain is expected. The rain might extend to coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Earlier this morning, it rained in Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.
Temperatures are expected “significantly drop” according to the NCM. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 42°C.
Dubai is currently at 34°C with mostly sunny skies.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow as cloud activity increases, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach during the long weekend as the sea is expected to be “rough” in the Arabian Gulf this week, especially on Sunday and Monday.