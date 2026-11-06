Temperatures could reach 38°C on Friday before falling early next week
Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could see rain on Friday and Saturday, with stronger winds and a drop in temperatures forecast early next week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Friday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and northern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Winds will be light to moderate at 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h and causing blowing dust, particularly during periods of cloud activity.
Temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 36°C in coastal areas and islands, while inland regions could reach 38°C. Mountainous areas will see highs of between 23°C and 31°C. Humidity could reach 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Rain possible on Saturday
Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, November 7, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a possibility of convective clouds developing over eastern areas in the afternoon, potentially bringing rain.
Winds could reach 35 km/h, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Sunday, November 8, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over some northern and eastern areas. Winds could reach 35 km/h, with slight seas.
Stronger winds and rougher seas next week
The weather is expected to become partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Monday, November 9, with southeasterly winds shifting northwesterly and reaching 40 km/h, particularly over the sea.
Conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to deteriorate from slight to moderate, becoming rough by the afternoon, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
By Tuesday, November 10, temperatures are expected to fall as northwesterly winds strengthen, reaching 45 km/h at times.
The NCM said the stronger winds, particularly over the sea, could cause blowing dust over land.
Seas will become rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.