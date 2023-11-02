Dubai: As the month of November begins, rain and drops in temperatures are being recording in the UAE and more showers are expected over the weekend.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), partly cloudy to cloudy conditions prevailed across the UAE, especially in the internal and eastern parts of the country, such as Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra, Al Ruwais, Sharjah’s Khor Fakkan and Fujairah.
Rain and hail was reported in Al Dhafra. The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts as cloud activity is expected to continue till 8.30pm.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads. In a social media post, they asked drivers to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Cloudy conditions and rainfall are expected to continue till Sunday. More rain is expected on Friday in coastal and western areas with a drop in temperatures, especially westwards, such as in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday, showers are expected in some eastern and southern areas with another decrease in temperatures. On Sunday, residents in eastern and northern areas such as Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are expected to experience cloudy skies and rain.
Humidity is expected to be high in the mornings and winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, and causing dusty conditions at times.
If you have plans to visit the beach, the conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough as times on Friday and Saturday.