1 of 10
Death Valley National Park: Visitors gather near the sprawling temporary lake at Badwater Basin salt flats, which was caused by flooding in August from Tropical Storm Hilary, at the recently reopened Death Valley National Park.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
The storm delivered a year’s worth of rain to Death Valley in a single day and flood damage forced the iconic desert park’s closure for eight weeks.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth and Badwater Basin is located 282 feet below sea level, the lowest elevation in North America.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Parts of the park remain closed as repair work continues.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Pooled water is visible near the sprawling temporary lake at Badwater Basin salt flats.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Michelle takes a photo with her dog Joya.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
A person takes photos of the sprawling temporary lake at Badwater Basin salt flats, which was caused by flooding in August from Tropical Storm Hilary, at the recently reopened Death Valley National Park on October 22, 2023 in Death Valley National Park, California.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Visitors walk next to the sprawling temporary lake (LEFT C) at Badwater Basin salt flats.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Pooled water is shown near the sprawling temporary lake at Badwater Basin salt flats.
Image Credit: AFP