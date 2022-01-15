Heading outdoors? Don’t forget to bring your umbrella as there is a chance of rainfall in the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be dusty and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy gradually by afternoon and evening especially over some Eastern, Northern areas, Island and over the sea with a chance of rainfall. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as the roads will be slippery during the rain.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 27 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 14 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 8.4 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 3am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.