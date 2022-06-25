Dubai: If you are heading out to start your weekend, be prepared for a humid Saturday with sunny skies and maximum temperatures almost hitting 50°C.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny with some clouds over the eastern region, such as in Fujairah. Convective clouds, which are associated with light rain may form by the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Sunday over coastal areas in the north, such as in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 49°C.
Dubai is currently at 29°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.