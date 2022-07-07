Dubai: There’s good news for UAE residents as cloudy skies are expected to prevail on Thursday with a drop in temperatures.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain over some internal and coastal areas, with a decrease in temperatures.
Earlier today, light showers were reported in Abu Dhabi’s Dhafra region.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 39°C - 42°C.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Friday.
Dubai is currently at 34°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be “rough” in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.