Making outdoor plans? Beware, as it will be a hot and hazy Saturday. Don't forget your sunscreen and your umbrellas, as the day will be mostly sunny across the UAE. However, areas in the Eastern coast will continue to see cloudy weather.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair, hot in general and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by night with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 30 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 48.7 °C in Al Jazeera BG (Al Dhafrah region) at 15.15 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of mist formation.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.