Dubai: Extremely hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperatures in the country will hit 48°C today. However, Al Ain and Fujairah are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon, and hot during daytime."
The NCM also issued red and yellow alerts for fog and reduced visibility in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, till 8am.
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 44-48°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 33-39°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 49.2°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 2pm.
Light to moderate winds during daytime causing blowing dust, the NCM said in the daily weather forecast.
Humidity will increase towards night, the NCM weather report said: "It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas."
Relative humidity is expected to hit 65-70 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.