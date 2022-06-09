Reader picture
weather Image Credit: Dharmendra Hardasani/Gulf News reader
Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said: “The weather will be hot during daytime over some internal areas and some low clouds will appear over eastern coast by morning."

Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10 - 325, reaching 35 km/hr.”

Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 48.6°C in Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 3:00 pm.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 23-28°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 42-46°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 20-45 per cent and 45-70 per cent in the internal areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.