Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said: “The weather will be hot during daytime over some internal areas and some low clouds will appear over eastern coast by morning."
Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10 - 325, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 48.6°C in Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 3:00 pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 23-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 42-46°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 20-45 per cent and 45-70 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.