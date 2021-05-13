Dubai: It will be a sunny Thursday across the UAE, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The NCM, in its daily weather forecast, said: "The weather will be fair (clear) in general. Rather hot during daytime."
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 34-39°C, and 25-29°C in the mountainous regions. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will go up to 39-45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 16-25°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday afternoon was45.8°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1:30pm.
The country will be affected by Southwesterly - Northwesterly winds at the speed of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35km/h at times, according to the NCM.
Humidity will increase at night. Relative humidity is expected to hit 80 to 85 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.