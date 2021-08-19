Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow dust and sand during the day in UAE

Weather conditions in the UAE on Thursday are expected to be hot during daytime and partly cloudy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, some parts of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.

The NCM said: “The weather in general will be dusty and partly cloudy especially over the Eastern and Southern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”

Also, this morning, NCM reported dusty conditions due to the winds in parts of the UAE with deterioration of horizontal visibility.

A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM also said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 45 km/hr.” Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

There is a gradual decrease in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 3:00pm.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 24-28°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-42°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65-80 per cent and 60-70 per cent in the internal areas.