Dubai: UAE residents can expect a hot and humid Wednesday with sunny skies and clouds in some areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny with some clouds over the eastern region by the morning, such as in Fujairah. Convective clouds associated with light rain are expected to form in the area, by the afternoon.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Thursday over northern coastal areas such as in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C.
Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.