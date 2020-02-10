Temperature drop: Expect overcast skies, rain in some parts of the UAE

Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin

Dubai: It's drizzling in certain parts Dubai, while dusty weather is expected in some parts of the UAE, affecting visibility on the roads today, Monday.

Light showers were reported in Jumeirah and Nad Al Sheba.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) stated that residents can expect poor visibility, dusty conditions and an increase in cloud over with the probability of rain over some parts of the country.

Dusty conditions can cause allergies so if you’re prone to them, carry a mask.

There’s good news too: Resident’s can expect a drop in temperatures. We advise residents to take precautions and carry something warm.

Moderate seas are expected today. Seas will get rough in the evening, the the NCM has raised yellow alert till 9am on Tuesday, warning of rough sea conditions off the UAE coasts.