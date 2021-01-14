Dubai: Be careful if you are hitting the road early morning today in parts of Abu Dhabi as a fog alert has been issued due to poor visibility for drivers.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear in general and partly cloudy at times.
The humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi.
This morning, residents of Abu Dhabi’s Dhafrah region and parts of Al Ain woke up to foggy conditions and the NCM has issued yellow and red alerts due to hindered visibility.
The relative humidity is currently at 66 per cent across the UAE.
Pleasant temperatures are expected during daytime, getting colder at night over internal and mountainous areas.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 20s on average.
The lowest temperature recorded early morning today was 4.9 °C, in Al Jazeera BG, a small town in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi, at 7:30am.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea will be moderately calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.