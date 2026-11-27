Temperatures could drop to 6°C in mountainous areas and reach 31°C inland on Friday
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience five days of unsettled weather, with chances of rainfall across several parts of the country from Friday through Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Friday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over islands and some coastal and western areas, bringing a chance of light rainfall.
Temperatures are expected to reach 31°C in inland areas and 30°C along the coast, while dropping to as low as 6°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist formation. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h.
Sea conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Saturday, November 28, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy and occasionally cloudy, with a chance of rainfall over islands and some eastern, coastal and western areas.
Rainfall is also possible on Sunday across parts of the eastern, northern and western regions, with winds reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h.
On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with chances of rainfall over islands and some eastern, northern and coastal areas.
Humidity is expected to increase during the night and early morning hours through Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or mist formation on several days.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight through Sunday, becoming slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf on Monday and Tuesday, while remaining slight in the Sea of Oman.