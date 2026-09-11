NCM: El Niño’s direct effects are centred on Pacific, with only indirect effects on UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE could experience above-average rainfall as a strong El Niño influences weather patterns around the world, although current conditions in the country remain stable, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
The NCM said El Niño was a natural climate phenomenon whose direct effects were concentrated in the Pacific Ocean, while its influence on the UAE was indirect.
The phenomenon can produce sharply different weather patterns around the world, with some regions experiencing drought and others receiving rainfall above normal levels. The UAE is among the areas where rainfall is expected to increase, the centre said.
Despite the strength of El Niño this year, the NCM said the phenomenon could be an indicator of increased rainfall in the country and could, at times, be accompanied by heavy rain when the necessary atmospheric conditions develop over the UAE.
The centre reassured the public that weather conditions are currently stable and were being closely monitored.
It said forecasters are tracking regional and global weather patterns around the clock and that any significant weather system affecting the country would be announced in advance through official channels, with forecasts and warnings issued with sufficient notice.
The NCM also urged the public and media organisations to verify information before circulating it, avoid spreading or republishing rumours and rely exclusively on official sources for weather updates.