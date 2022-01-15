Time to get your umbrellas again! The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said that there is a chance of rain today.
Today’s weather according to the NCM will be dusty and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy gradually by afternoon and evening especially over some Eastern, Northern areas, Island and over the sea with a chance of rainfall. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as the roads will be slippery during the rain.
As reported earlier this week, the weather bureau states that the UAE residents will see cloudy and rainy weather from Saturday, January 15 to Tuesday, January 18 with clouds decreasing on Wednesday. And tomorrow, we can expect rainfall with intervals, lightning and thunder at times, especially over some eastern and northern areas, and extending over some western areas, coast and island.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 27 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 14 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country toay morning was 8 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 5.15am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.