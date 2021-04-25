Dubai: Hot day ahead. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see sunny skies and increased temperatures across the country, today. However, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather during the afternoon.
The NCM, in its daily weather forecast, said: "Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas especially Eastwards will be convective by afternoon, and rather hot during daytime."
Temperatures in some areas will go up to 42-44°C in some internal areas Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday afternoon was 43.6°C in Razeen (Abu Dhabi).
Today, in the coastal areas, temperature highs are expected to be between 36 – 41°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country is expected to be between 39 – 44°C, and 23 – 29°C in the mountainous regions.
Temperature lows are expected to be between 19-25°C across the country.
Slight to moderate breeze will blow across the country at times. The country will be affected by southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 10-20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times, according to the NCM.
Humidity will be moderate across the country reaching 70-75 per cent.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.