Weather forecast: UAE braces for hot, humid Monday with chance of morning fog

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: The UAE skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy on Monday, with clouds expected to gather over eastern areas by the afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Overnight conditions are expected to remain humid into Tuesday morning, raising the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland regions.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

Seas will remain calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. In the Gulf, the first high tide is forecast at 1:55 pm, followed by the second at 1:37 am, with low tides at 7:31 pm and 7:47 am. In the Sea of Oman, high tides will occur at 9:55 am and 10:53 pm, while low tides are expected at 4:16 pm and 4:23 am.

Temperatures will remain high across major cities, with Abu Dhabi reaching 41°C and Dubai and Sharjah peaking at 40°C. Nighttime lows will drop to 30°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 29°C in Sharjah. Humidity levels could rise as high as 85% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 80% in Sharjah.

