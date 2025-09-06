UAE braces for cloudy skies, scattered rain and humid nights this week

Daily temperatures are projected to range between 38°C and 46°C across major cities
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience a spell of humid and partly cloudy weather in the coming days, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting intermittent rain and patches of fog across the country’s northern and coastal areas.
On Sunday, skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with humidity increasing overnight and into Monday morning, particularly along coastal regions. Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds may pick up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h, stirring dust in exposed areas. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain relatively calm, with slight wave activity.
Monday may bring light showers and a slight dip in temperatures, along with fog or mist at dawn in parts of the north and inland areas. Winds will vary between southwesterly, northwesterly and northeasterly, blowing at 10–25 km/h, with gusts up to 35 km/h.
By Tuesday, meteorologists warn of possible convective cloud formation over eastern areas by afternoon, while fog or mist could occur overnight in western regions. Wind speeds may reach 40 km/h at times, though seas are expected to remain slight.
On Wednesday, similar conditions are forecast: partly cloudy skies with localised convective clouds in the east may bring showers after midday. Humidity will persist overnight, with fog or light fog forming in western areas.
The NCM reported that the lowest temperature recorded on Saturday morning was 24.9°C on Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the country’s coolest spots.
Daily highs are projected to range between 38°C and 46°C across major cities, with humidity peaking at 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.
