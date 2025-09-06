UAE weather alert: Rain showers drench Al Ain; cloudy, humid week ahead

Saturday’s conditions would remain partly cloudy to overcast at times
Al Ain: Showers ranging from light to heavy fell across Al Ain on Friday, soaking areas including Khatm Al Shakla, Ghashabah, Al Foah, Ghamdh, and Al Shuwaib, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The unsettled weather is expected to linger through the weekend and into next week, driven by a surface low-pressure system from the east reinforced by an upper-air trough.
The center said Saturday’s conditions would remain partly cloudy to overcast at times, particularly in the east, with the chance of light rain.
Winds will blow from the southeast and northeast, shifting to northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour, gusting to 40 km/h and stirring dust in open areas. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are forecast to remain slight to moderate.
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas, possibly bringing rainfall. Conditions will turn humid by night and Sunday morning, especially along the coast. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening during the day and causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in northern and coastal areas. Humidity is expected overnight and into Monday morning, with the possibility of mist formation. Southwesterly to northwesterly winds at 10–25 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Monday, September 8, 2025
Partly cloudy to cloudy in northern and coastal areas, with the chance of light rain and a slight dip in temperatures. Humidity will increase at night and into Tuesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas. Winds will shift between southwesterly, northwesterly, and northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Partly cloudy to cloudy at intervals, with convective clouds likely forming eastward by afternoon. Humidity is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning over western areas, with fog or mist possible. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds at 10–25 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Partly to mostly cloudy, with convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon, possibly bringing rain. Humid conditions will persist at night and into Thursday morning in western areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds at 10–25 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
