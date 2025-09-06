UAE weather alert: Rain showers drench Al Ain; cloudy, humid week ahead

Partly cloudy to cloudy in northern and coastal areas, with the chance of light rain and a slight dip in temperatures. Humidity will increase at night and into Tuesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas. Winds will shift between southwesterly, northwesterly, and northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.